SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Country Day’s boys’ tennis advanced to the GHSA state semifinals after defeating Hebron Christian on May 1 at Savannah Country Day School.

Country Day picked up wins from Henry Berg, their No. 1 singles player, and Nico Dascombe, their No. 3 singles player. They clinched the match with a doubles win.

With the victory, Country Day advances to the semifinals in Class AAAA. They await the winner of Morgan County and Lumpkin for a chance to win a state title.

On the girls’ side, they also advance to the finals with 5-0 win over Hebron Chrisitan. The girls will play Bremen in the semifinals. The home team has not been determined by the GHSA’s universal coin flip as of this writing.

Benedictine fell to Pace Academy at home on May 1, 3-0. Pace Academy exercised their right to end the match before all the matches came to completion after they earned three points.