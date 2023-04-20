SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Benedictine boys’ soccer team netted two late goals at home against West Laurens to advance to the quarterfinals on April 20.

The first 40 minutes were scoreless. West Laurens cracked the board first. They scored six minutes into the second half. However, Benedictine was not rattled. They responded with a goal 20 seconds later.

With under 10 minutes remaining, Benedictine scored the decisive goal. The Cadets won, 2-1. They will host the winner of East Hall and Clarkston on April 25 for a spot in the semifinals.