SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Benedictine boys’ soccer team continues their march to the state championship after a gutsy win in the state quarterfinals at home on April 25.

Benedictine trailed 2-nil midway through the second period, in part because they scored on themselves. But then Ryan Fabrizio went to work. He scored two goals in regulation to tie the match. Then put in the game-winner in the first extra period.

Benedictine won, 3-2.

“It was a good ball from I think Asher Harin,” Fabrizio said. “It came through and I just took one touch and put it bottom corner. It’s a great feeling.”

Benedicte will travel to Atlanta for its semifinal match against Westminster on April 28.

Woodville-Tompkins fell to Armuchee, 4-1. Savannah Country Day’s season came to an end against Hebron Christian in penalty kicks.