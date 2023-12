SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Windsor Forest boys basketball team went on the road and picked up a win on Dec. 5 against Calvary Day.

Windsor Forest went on a run late in the second quarter to take a 27-15 lead at the break. Windsor Forest went on to win, 70-51.

Windsor Forest improves to 3-3 overall. The Knights next game is at Tattnall County on Dec. 12. Calvary Day falls to 1-4. The Cavaliers next game is Dec. 8 at home against Liberty County.