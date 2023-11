PORTAL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Portal boys’ basketball team opened the season with a win over Johnson, 55-50, at home on Nov. 28.

Portal led, 8-7, after the first period. The Panther extended the lead to 34-15 at one point. However, Johnson battled back to make the game close at the end.

This was Portal’s first game of the season. The Panthers host SE Bulloch on Dec. 1. Johnson falls to 2-3. Johnson plays Episcopal School of Jacksonville Basketball Schedule on Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.