HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Bradwell Institute is back on the court and they kicked off the season with their Blue and White game.

The Tigers are coming off an impressive season. They finished the year 16-9 overall and 7-4 in region one of class 5-a. They won the region tournament so they were the top seed. However, there was an upset by Jones County in the opening round at home.

The positive side for Bradwell Institute is that they bring back 15 of the 17 players on last year’s varsity. So, they are expecting a big year.

“I think we already set the bar winning the region,” Bradwell Institute Boys basketball coach Ty Randolph said. “The next step is to repeat and try to go win it all. So the guys have really been focused and they understand the task at hand. This is a veteran group. This is actually the group I started with four years ago. So we are definitely going to lean on the veteran experience. We already know defense wins championships and offense sells tickets. We are definitely going to hang our hats from now until March on defense.”

Bradwell Institute opens the season against Liberty County on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.