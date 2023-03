SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – Savannah Arts Academy picked up its eighth win of the season on March 7 at Morris Field against Vidalia.

Savannah Arts found the back of the net once in the first half and once in the second half. Vidalia also scored netted a goal. Savannah Arts won, 2-1.

The next game for Savannah Arts Academy is March at home against Pierce County. Vidalia will be on the pitch March 10 at Windsor Forest.