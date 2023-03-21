SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Islands boys’ soccer team remained unblemished in region play after a 7-1 victory over Southeast Bulloch at home on March 21.

The match was knotted at 1 for much of the first half. However, a quick spurt of goals found Islands ahead, 6-1, after the first period. The final score was 7-1 in favor of Islands.

Islands hits the road Thursday, March 23, for a region matchup with Wayne County. Southeast Bulloch is also on the road for matchup with Benedictine on Friday, March 24.