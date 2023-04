SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn Academy boys’ soccer team defeated Islands on the road at Islands High School on April 6. The final score was 5-0.

Glynn Academy netted three goals in the first 35 minutes of play. The last two came via header.

Glynn Academy improves to 17-1 on the year. Their next match is on April 14 in the first round of the state playoffs.

Islands falls to 13-4. Their next match is also on April 14 in the first round of the state playoffs.