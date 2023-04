SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Benedictine boys soccer team defeated Savannah Country Day on their senior night on April 4.

Benedictine was able to shake the net in midway through the first period on a header. The Cadets added another goal as they were able to hold off Country Day, 2-1.

For Savannah Country Day, this was their final regular season match. As for Benedictine, they travel to Statesboro on Friday, April 7, for their last regular season match. Both teams are playoff bound.