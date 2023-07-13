SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Travis Priddy will be the new boys basketball at Woodville-Tompkins High School, according to an email sent out by the school.

Priddy comes from Effingham County. He previously coached at Savannah Country Day and Savannah Christian Preparatory Academy. The hire was approved during the SCCPSS board meeting as a consent item.

The decision comes nearly three months after Lenny Williams resigned.

Priddy replaces Williams, who led the program for six seasons. Williams resigned on April 25 and accepted the same position at Ware County High School.

Last season, Woodville-Tompkins went 20-10 overall and going 10-0 in Region 3 of Class A Division I. They also won the region title. The Wolverines lost in the quarterfinals to eventual state champion King’s Ridge.