SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Toombs County boys basketball team defeated Windsor Forest on the road on Jan. 12, 63-46.

Toombs County led, 18-15 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs outscored the Knights 45-31 over the next three periods.

Toombs County improves to 12-2 overall and 4-0 in the region. Their next game is Jan. 13 at home against Twiggs Conty. As for Windsor Forest, they drop to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in region play. Their next game is Jan. 16 at Brantley County.