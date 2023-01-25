SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Benedictine Military School has won four state titles in the last nine years, which has given the moniker of a “football school.” However, the boys basketball team wants the school to be known for basketball as well.

The Cadets are 10-5 overall and 6-1 in Region 3-AAAA. They are in first place in the region and have marched of eight wins in their last nine contest. The only blemish was an overtime road loss to New Hempstead.

Because the football team was so successful, many of the key players were not available until mid-December. So, even though the month of January is almost complete, the team is still working on gelling as a unit.

“We started off pretty late because of the football season,” junior forward Ladon Bryant said, “but know we are getting back in the hang of things. We are getting our chemistry together and now we are winning games.”

“I feel like over the years BC has been known for manly football,” senior guard Stephan Frazier said, “but we are trying to make it not just basketball but everything. We are starting with basketball and then everybody else and other sports.”

The next game for Benedictine is Friday, Jan. 27, at home against New Hempstead.