(WSAV) – In boys high school basketball, Johnson sits at an impressive 14-4, but they are not satisfied with their performance.

The Atom Smashers play in arguably the toughest region in the state. They contend with Beach, Calvary Day and Groves. Johnson lost to Beach and Calvary Day earlier this season. However, losses this early are not always bad thing. Head coach Derrick Campbell called the loss to Calvary Day an “excellent loss.” Coach Campbell still believes they can go all the way.

“I told them that they have played one of the toughest schedules in Georgia,” Coach Campbell said. “They see that. The tough schedule makes the region games much easier. We know that we have to play the game because every team we play, they play their basketball against us all the time. It never fails.”

Winning the region is still a realistic goal for the Atom Smashers. They face Calvary Day and Beach in the next two weeks with both games happening at home.