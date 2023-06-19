SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When the bell rings and the punches meet their target at the Champions Training Center, Moses Hickman, the boxing coach, keeps a close eye. Boxing is a sport Hickman studied for more than 30 years.

It caught Hickman’s interest at an early age when he would watch boxing matches with his father as a kid.

“He would bring home the VHS fights,” Hickman explained. “The super fights, [such as] Leonard and Hearns.”

However, Hickman would not put on the gloves until he joined the Army’s Post Boxing team. After 13 fights, Hickman received orders to Iraq, which would be the beginning of the end of his career as a fighter.

“It got put to the side for a bit,” Hickman said. “Got out of that training routine.”

After hanging up the gloves, Hickman came back to the sport years later as a coach. While he has corned numerous champions, his favorite of all time is his son Moses Hickman Jr.

“You’re here for a little bit, and you give them something they can take and make it their own,” Hickman explained. “I couldn’t be happier.”

The ring is their happy place, and over the years, the father-son duo have captured numerous belts and won several tournaments.

“It’s really my whole life,” Moses Jr. said. “You know how families bond? That’s what we do to bond.”

The same thing Hickman did with his father years ago. A love for a sport that has passed down three generations and still going strong.