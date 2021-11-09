Bluffton head football coach John Houpt announces resignation

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton Bobcats head football coach John Houpt announced on Twitter that he is resigning after five seasons at the helm.

Thank you Bobcat Nation for everything. I love all of you!! #WeAreForeverBluffton pic.twitter.com/F3ZTSlTQMr — John Houpt (@hopbtown) November 9, 2021

“I will always cherish every moment with Bobcat Nation, from the times when we were picking up trash late at night on Spring Break to the times we were region champions,” Houpt said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I hope that all the players that have been a (sic) part of my life know that you have been just as impactful on me as I hope I was for you. Your desire to be great pushed me each day to be as great as you.”



“I want to give a huge thank you to all the faculty, staff and coaches that I have had the privilege to work with at Bluffton High as none of the things we were able to accomplish could have been done without the support of each and every one of you.”



Houpt won a region championship with the Bobcats in 2018, his second year with the program and its first after realigning into Class 4A. Bluffton finished 2-8 in 2021 and bowed out in the first round of the state playoffs against N. Augusta.