Coming in strong in its sixth year, Blitz Border Bowl is returning and tickets are on sale now!

The ultimate showdown between the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Memorial Stadium.

WSAV’s sports anchor, Corey Howard sits down with Loren Purvis, the coach for Team Coastal Empire and head coach at South Effingham, to discuss the significance of this year’s game.

You can grab early bird tickets at only $10 if purchased before Nov. 4. After that, the price will increase to $15.

Click or tap here to purchase tickets.