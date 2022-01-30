Blackshear celebrates their hometown hero, Stetson Bennett IV

BLACKSHEAR, Ga. (WSAV) – Stetson Bennett IV called the 912 the best area code in the state after winning the national championship. Bennett, the quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, shared a deep love for his hometown, and Saturday evening, the City of Blackshear returned the love during a “champions parade.”

Hundreds of people stood on the sidewalks of Main Street, cheering and waving as vehicles and floats passed them. Bennett sat in the back of a pickup truck, smiling and whispering “thank you” to fans as they continued to cheer.

Many of the people in attendance referred to themselves as “day-one” supporters, as they recalled old memories and continued to brag about the hometown hero.

“We watched him in high school [with] our Pierce County Bears, and that boy can play ball,” Irvin Rozier, a fan in attendance, said. “He’s got heart, he puts his all into it, and it’s just ironic that last year our Pierce County Bears won the state championship.”

Earlier this month Bennett, announced he will return to UGA for his senior year as the bulldogs push for a repeat.