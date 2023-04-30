HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Marquette University wins the Big East Men’s Golf Championship on Sunday evening, finishing three strokes ahead of the runner-up St. John’s. The win means Marquette will get a spot in this year’s NCAA DI Championship.
Team Scores – Second Round
1. Marquette 293-279-301–873 (+9)
2. St. John’s 288-283-302–876 (+12)
3. Seton Hall 286-287-312–885 (+21)
4. Georgetown 295-294-297–886 (+22)
T5. Butler 290-294-305–889 (+25
T5. Villanova 291-290-308—889 (+25)
7. Creighton 295-287-308–890 (+26)
8. DePaul 298-289-304—891 (+27)
9. Xavier 298-287-313–898 (+34)
10. Connecticut 293-287-316—896 (+32)
While Marquette will get a team bid, St. John’s golfer Jack Simon will also get a bid after winning the individuals. Simon edged out Bhoom Sima-Aree from Marquette in a playoff to take home the win. For more about the Big East Men’s Golf Championship CLICK HERE.
Top Individual Scores – Second Round
T1. Jack Simon, St. John’s* 69-68-76–213 (-3)
T1. Bhoom Sima-Aree, Marquette 73-68-72–213 (-3)
3. Pieter DeGroot, Georgetown 71-70- 73–214 (-2)
4. Charlie Zielinski, Creighton 71-70-75–216 (E)
T5. Peter Weaver, Villanova 69-72-76–217 (+1)
T5. Ryan Rittberger, St. John’s 70-70-77–217 (+1)
T5. Connor McNeely, Butler 72-68-77–217 (+1)
8. Carson Bellish, Xavier 73-71-74—218 (+2)
T9. Noah Kolar, DePaul 72-71-76–219 (+3)
T9. Peicheng Chen, St. John’s 78-70-71—219 (+3)
T8. George Fricker, Seton Hall 69-73-77–219 (+3)