HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Marquette University wins the Big East Men’s Golf Championship on Sunday evening, finishing three strokes ahead of the runner-up St. John’s. The win means Marquette will get a spot in this year’s NCAA DI Championship.

Team Scores – Second Round

1. Marquette 293-279-301–873 (+9)

2. St. John’s 288-283-302–876 (+12)

3. Seton Hall 286-287-312–885 (+21)

4. Georgetown 295-294-297–886 (+22)

T5. Butler 290-294-305–889 (+25

T5. Villanova 291-290-308—889 (+25)

7. Creighton 295-287-308–890 (+26)

8. DePaul 298-289-304—891 (+27)

9. Xavier 298-287-313–898 (+34)

10. Connecticut 293-287-316—896 (+32)

While Marquette will get a team bid, St. John’s golfer Jack Simon will also get a bid after winning the individuals. Simon edged out Bhoom Sima-Aree from Marquette in a playoff to take home the win. For more about the Big East Men’s Golf Championship CLICK HERE.

Top Individual Scores – Second Round

T1. Jack Simon, St. John’s* 69-68-76–213 (-3)

T1. Bhoom Sima-Aree, Marquette 73-68-72–213 (-3)

3. Pieter DeGroot, Georgetown 71-70- 73–214 (-2)

4. Charlie Zielinski, Creighton 71-70-75–216 (E)

T5. Peter Weaver, Villanova 69-72-76–217 (+1)

T5. Ryan Rittberger, St. John’s 70-70-77–217 (+1)

T5. Connor McNeely, Butler 72-68-77–217 (+1)

8. Carson Bellish, Xavier 73-71-74—218 (+2)

T9. Noah Kolar, DePaul 72-71-76–219 (+3)

T9. Peicheng Chen, St. John’s 78-70-71—219 (+3)

T8. George Fricker, Seton Hall 69-73-77–219 (+3)