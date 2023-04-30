HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Marquette University wins the Big East Men’s Golf Championship on Sunday evening, finishing three strokes ahead of the runner-up St. John’s. The win means Marquette will get a spot in this year’s NCAA DI Championship.

Team Scores – Second Round

1.   Marquette        293-279-301–873 (+9)

2.    St. John’s          288-283-302–876 (+12)

3.    Seton Hall         286-287-312–885 (+21)

4.   Georgetown    295-294-297–886 (+22)

T5. Butler               290-294-305–889 (+25

T5. Villanova           291-290-308—889 (+25)

7.    Creighton         295-287-308–890 (+26)

8.   DePaul               298-289-304—891 (+27)

9.    Xavier               298-287-313–898 (+34)

10. Connecticut     293-287-316—896 (+32)

While Marquette will get a team bid, St. John’s golfer Jack Simon will also get a bid after winning the individuals. Simon edged out Bhoom Sima-Aree from Marquette in a playoff to take home the win. For more about the Big East Men’s Golf Championship CLICK HERE.

Top Individual Scores – Second Round

T1. Jack Simon, St. John’s*                            69-68-76–213 (-3)

T1. Bhoom Sima-Aree, Marquette             73-68-72–213 (-3)

3.    Pieter DeGroot, Georgetown                71-70- 73–214 (-2)

4.    Charlie Zielinski, Creighton                    71-70-75–216 (E)

T5. Peter Weaver, Villanova                         69-72-76–217 (+1)

T5. Ryan Rittberger, St. John’s                     70-70-77–217 (+1)

T5. Connor McNeely, Butler                         72-68-77–217 (+1)

8.    Carson Bellish, Xavier                              73-71-74—218 (+2)

T9. Noah Kolar, DePaul                                       72-71-76–219 (+3)

T9. Peicheng Chen, St. John’s                      78-70-71—219 (+3)

T8. George Fricker, Seton Hall                     69-73-77–219 (+3)