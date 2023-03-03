SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday and Saturday are the Final Four in the Georgia High School State Basketball Playoffs.

One of the biggest surprises of the season: Benedictine.

The Cadets have been unranked all season long, but that hasn’t stopped them from beating ranked teams.

On March 1, in the Elite Eight, they defeated the No. 6 team in the classification, Madison County.

On Saturday they’ll face the No. 5 team, Fayette County.

BC will be underdogs again, but at this point, they are embracing the label.

“Our slogan became over time: We’re all we got, but we’re all we need,” Coach Frank Williams said. “Perhaps that’s due to the fact that we haven’t been ranked.”

“I’m very aware,” sophomore Caleb Jones said. “We are slept on.”

“That’s very bad, but we are going to make something happen and make a name for ourselves,” he added.

Benedictine plays Fayette County Saturday at 8 p.m. at Fort Valley State University.