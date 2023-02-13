STATESBORO, G.a. (WSAV) – The Statesboro boys’ basketball team is one win away from advancing to the state playoffs for at least the last fourth straight season.

This year, the Blue Devils were at 8-4 at home and 6-3 on the road. Head coach Keith Legree feels his boys play better when they travel. The main reason is fewer distractions. To prove his point, he highlighted the team’s shooting performance over the holiday tournament. Statesboro was 1-41 from behind the three-point line.

“I don’t know if it’s a distraction from your friends, fans or your family,” Coach Legree said, “but that’s been the case with our young team. Guys that have been and have done it before, they are use to that. Only having three guys back from last year, it was an adjustment for us. The month of December we played a lot of road games, so we didn’t have to deal with that early.”

The game between Statesboro and Jenkins will be in Ware County starting at approximately 8:30 p.m.