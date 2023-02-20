SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The New Hampstead boys’ basketball team will travel 225 miles for its first-round playoff game against Fayette County on Feb. 21.

The Phoenix earned the No. 4 seed out of Region 3 in Class AAAA and they draw the No. 5 team in the state and three-time region champion. New Hampstead is young and small. They have worked trying to improve on rebounding all year.

“I always play a smaller lineup,” Flowers said. “We never pass the eye test. Usually, people start underestimating us until we start playing. Then, they see that we have a good team.”

The game is tomorrow at 5 p.m. Head coach Jeffery Williams will not be present. He recently suffered a stroke and is still recovering.