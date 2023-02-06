SAVANNAH (WSAV) – The Johnson boys’ basketball team reclaimed the No. 1 ranking in Class AAA, according to the official GHSA rankings.

Johnson has been on a tear lately. The Atom Smashers have won six straight contest, all double digits victories. The closest game during the stretch was a 26-point blowout of then-No. 1 Beach back on Feb. 3.

Beach was ranked No. 1 for the past several weeks. After the loss to Johnson, they dropped to No. 3. Sandy Creek, out of the Atlanta area, is No. 2.

The interesting part is Johnson is ranked No. 1 in the state, but still sits second in the Region 3-AAA behind Beach. If standings hold up, the No. 1 team in Class AAA would be the No. 2 seed at the region tournament next week.

Johnson closes out the regular season schedule at Groves on Friday, Feb. 10. Beach finishes its regular season at Savannah Country Day on Feb. 10.