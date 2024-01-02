SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Islands and Windsor Forest boys’ basketball teams started off the New Year with a win, respectively, on Jan. 2.

Islands traveled to Bluffton for a date with the Bobcats. Islands trailed by at least four points in the third quarter before going on a run. Islands was able to hold on late for a 58-57 victory.

Back in Hostess City, Windsor Forest had little trouble with Appling County. The Knights earned their eighth win of the season, 99-54. Appling County still has not won a game this season, according to Maxpreps.