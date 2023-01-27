STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro boy’s basketball team is peaking at the right time. Headed into the final weeks for region play, the Blue Devils are second in Region 1-AAAAA and have won four straight contests.

Head coach Keith Legree said his team’s calling card has been on the defensive end of the floor. In the team’s losses, he felt they were one or two defensive rotations off. During the winning streak, the team is starting to gel.

Coach Legree also spoke highly of senior James Flagg, who focused on football for most of his career. This year, he decided to give football a try.

“I’ve gotten more explosive from my middle school year, my eighth-grade year,” Flagg said. “I’m more explosive now than my eighth-grade year. I just wanted to help out. I just want to win. A region championship and trying to go the championship. I was just caught up with sticking to football. I wish I would have played all my other three years, but it’s just a life lesson learned.”

Statesboro will go for their fifth straight win Saturday when they play Swainsboro at home. The tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.