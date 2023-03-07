SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – Scepter Brownlee is the new boys’ basketball coach at Calvary Day School. Brownlee comes in with 13 seasons coaching in college.

His stops include three seasons as a women’s assistant at Mississippi State, a graduate assistant at Tennessee under Bruce Pearl and four years at Georgia State.

The Fort Wayne, Indiana native also has high school experience. Brownlee spent four years coaching at King’s Ridge.

Currently, he is the Director of Student Life at Calvary, a position he has served in for the past year. The new coach said he is happy to no longer be in the college ranks.

“It is a rat race,” Brownlee said. “From the standpoint of being gone all the time and on the road recruiting and on the phone at nights. I wanted to be in a situation where I can impact kids that get to the university level because so often I coached kids that arrived at the university level and they were unprepared.”

Brownlee takes over the coaching duties from Chad Carver, who spent the last eight seasons as head coach. This past year, Calvary Day was 15-10. They finished fourth in the region, but missed the state playoffs when they lost to Long County in the quarterfinals of the Region 3-AAA tournament.