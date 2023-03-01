SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) – Benedictine heads to the semifinals of the GHSA State basketball playoffs after a win over Madison County at home on March 1. The Cadets won, 58-35. Benedictine will face Fayette County on March 4 at 8 p.m. at Fort Valley State University.

In the most anticipated match up of the night, we saw the top two teams in Class AAA. Johnson, ranked No. 1, lost to Sandy Creek, ranked No. 2, 56-50. Johnson trailed by 12 after three quarters, but fought back to bring the game with three points.

At Windsor Forest, the boys fell to a tall and athletic team, Columbia, out of DeKalb County. The Knights lost, 74-60.

In Class A Division 1, Woodville-Tompkins came up short against King’s Ridge. The Wolverines trailed by nine points to start the fourth quarter. They could not overcome the deficit and fell, 62-54.