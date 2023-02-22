SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah High boys’ basketball team is in a familiar position — back in the state playoffs. However, they have not been to the tournament in at least six years, according to head coach Tim Jordan.

The Blue Jackets are led by four sophomores and one junior. This core group is playing well beyond their ages. They finished second in the region and rank eighth in the state in their classification.

Tonight, Savannah High faces Crawford County in the first round of the state playoffs. Junior Jermaine Edwards says the key to a long state tournament run is defense.

“Our defense is pretty sloppy against teams some teams that we need to beat,” Edwards said. “Sometimes our defense is kind of good against teams we should beat. We are working on building that consistency on defense. To win a state championship would be a surprise to everyone because everyone is doubting us right now.”

The game tips off at 6 p.m.