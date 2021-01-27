Bethesda’s McKay receives $10,000 scholarship from Savannah Quarterback Club

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Even a mask couldn’t hide the smile radiating off Antjuan McKay’s face walking across the Bethesda Academy gym.

The Blazers’ star quarterback and basketball player gladly accepted a $10,000 scholarship from the Savannah Quarterback Club on campus Tuesday afternoon.

“I know a lot of great players before me have gotten scholarships, player of the week, and player of the year,” McKay said. “I know it’s a big honor to have them recognize me.

McKay is one of two deserving athletes to receive the scholarship this year.

“We have so many great applicants. Great kids around the city and local high school,” said Brooks Ziegler of the Savannah Quarterback Club. “Antjuan was the cream of the crop.”

McKay took over the Blazers’ quarterback position as a freshman, proceeded to account for over 60 total touchdowns in four years, and helped lead Bethesda Academy to a state title berth in 2019. Club members said, while he is a superb athlete, McKay’s actions off the field earned him this scholarship.

“Whether that’s help with the student body of leadership in some other aspect,” Ziegler explained. [School president] Dr. Michael Hughes called him the quarterback — he goes to him when he needs something.”

“It’s a called a student-athlete,” McKay added. “Student comes first and you have to have the academics before the athletics and that’s why my parents preached to me. That’s what I know.”

McKay’s mother, Deandrea Savage, watched as members of the quarterback club and school took time to praise her son and tell stories about his efforts to better the community. Savage said she always knew her son was a good person, but hearing the praise serves as further affirmation.

“One thing we drill in him is it’s good to be an athlete, it’s good to be a student. But, being an all-around good person is what precedes you and defines your character.”