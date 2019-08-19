Bethesda Blazers receive state championship rings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bethesda Academy track & field team felt the agony of defeat in its quest to win the program’s first state title. The Blazers were two points away from hoisting the trophy in 2018. After the season ended, the team regrouped and attacked their training regiment with a renewed purpose. The players and coaches said it helped the team finally come out on top and win the 2019 SCISA state title.

“It’s been a long time coming it’s been 13 years there have been alot of heartaches,” head coach Clevan Thompson said during Sunday’s ring ceremony. “I felt so bad for the kids but it motivated them to come back this past season.”

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete shows you what a pair of athletes had to say about finally getting over the hump and bringing home the title.