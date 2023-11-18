CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bethesda Academy football team won the SCISA Class 2A State Championship on Nov. 18 against Williamsburg Academy at Charleston Southern University, 18-17, its first in school history.

The game was decided on an untimed down after Bethesda committed a personal foul by hitting the center on a field goal attempt. Williamsburg Academy had a 27-yard field goal to win the game but the kick went wide left.

Bethesda overcame a 17-6 fourth-quarter deficit with two touchdown passes by Trishton Randall.

The school was previously 0-2 in state championship games.