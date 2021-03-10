Bethesda Academy superstar McKay gets full ride to Shorter University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One of the most electric football players in the Coastal Empire has made his decision. Bethesda Academy’s Antjuan McKay will be playing for Shorter University at the next level.

“Most of my family didn’t get the chance to go to college or sign to play football,” McKay explained. “That’s what I had to do.”

The senior quarterback racked up over 5,000 passing yards, 1,500 rushing yards, and accounted for nearly 70 touchdowns over his four years with the Blazers. Those numbers seemed to have caught the eyes of staff with the Shorter football program, who offered him a full-ride scholarship. McKay said he’s always wanted to find a way to take the financial burden of a college tuition off his family’s shoulders.

“That was the plan from the jump,” McKay added. “I told them I don’t want them to pay for college. I did what I had to do and worked hard so they didn’t have to pay.”

