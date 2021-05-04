Benedictine’s Trent Broadnax wins Ashley Dearing Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Senator Jon Ossoff was back in the Hostess City Tuesday speaking with the public about the work he's done during his first 100 days in office. He finished off his stop with a roundtable discussion at Savannah State University.

Delivering help to Georgia's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) is a campaign promise he ran on. On Tuesday, Ossoff announced his plan in collaboration with Senator Raphael Warnock to deliver millions in relief to students and families.