SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Only one Georgia athlete made appearance on both the Blitz Border Bowl team for football and the 3Deep All-Stars squad for basketball, so it’s no surprise that athlete got honored once again for his versatility.
Benedictine’s Trent Broadnax received the 68th Ashley Dearing Award on Monday night, given annually to the most versatile male athlete in Chatham County during a given year.
A panel of local media members and athletic directors vote on the award’s recipient. Candidates have to play football, basketball and a spring sport.
This is the second year in a row that a Benedictine athlete has won the award. Class of 2020 Cadet Gavin Stewart won the Ashley Dearing Award last year; he is now a walk-on to Georgia Tech’s football team.
Broadnax is committed to play football at Duke next season.
Islands senior Jadon Adams finished second in the voting; Bethesda Academy’s Antjuan McKay finished third.
Benedictine’s Trent Broadnax wins Ashley Dearing Award
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Only one Georgia athlete made appearance on both the Blitz Border Bowl team for football and the 3Deep All-Stars squad for basketball, so it’s no surprise that athlete got honored once again for his versatility.