Benedictine’s Justin Thomas is co-winner of Finocchiaro Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There had never been co-winners of the Finocchario Award in its 39-year history until 2020-’21.
When the selection committee for the trophy tied on its vote for the best football player in Chatham County, award creator Michael Finocchiaro gave his blessing for the prestigious honor to be given to two players.
Benedictine Military School, which boasts the largest number of Finocchiaro winners, added another one to its ranks Wednesday night when junior Justin Thomas accepted the trophy.
“I use (the award) as motivation for next year,” Thomas said. “Next year we’re going to come out with a chip on our shoulder. We have one goal and that is to win a state championship. Next year, we’re going to make a great run again.”
Thomas was an explosive athlete for the Cadets this season, racking up 25 total touchdowns and 1,963 all-purpose yards. He and senior wideout Trent Broadnax provided quarterback Holden Geriner with plenty of weapons and helped guide Benedictine to the fourth round of the playoffs.
Savannah Christian senior quarterback Spencer Robicheaux shared the Finocchiaro Award with Thomas.
