Benedictine’s Broadnax talks commitment to Duke

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – When it came to his college decision, Benedictine wide receiver Trent Broadnax says Duke stood out because it offered an opportunity to grow as a person on and off the field.

“The academics and athletics and the blend of them,” Broadnax explained. “Being able to go to that high of an academic school and still play Power Five football was a big factor in my decision.”

According to Rivals.com, the junior pass catcher had 15 offers from Division 1 schools before committed to Duke on Friday afternoon.

“The coaching staff, since they’ve offered me, we’ve formed a great relationship,” Broadnax said. “They were genuine and always checked in on my family. It’s the little things that put them over the top honestly.”

Broadnax will head up to Durham in summer of 2021 to join head coach David Cutcliffe and the Blue Devils’ program. Over the years, Cutcliffe has garnered a reputation as a ‘quarterback guru’.

“He’s such a great football mind and coached some of the greats like Peyton [Manning] and Eli [Manning],” Broadnax added. “Most recently, Daniel Jones, he helped put him in the NFL. If you are good with quarterbacks, they go to receivers to that’s a plus.”

As for his senior season at Benedictine, Broadnax plans to work on his leadership skills and prepare for his move to Durham.