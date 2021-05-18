Benedictine’s Broadnax, Islands’ Sierzant accept awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) Two Chatham County athletic standouts collected well-deserved honors Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Trent Broadnax of Benedictine won the 68th annual Ashley Dearing Award, given to the most versatile male athlete in Chatham County as voted on by coaches and media. Sophomore Veronica Sierzant of Islands won the 29th annual Hollis Stacy Award for the most versatile female athlete in Chatham County.



Broadnax, who will go to Duke for football after graduation, dominated as a wide receiver for the Cadets football team, scoring 14 receiving touchdowns and accumulating 1,069 receiving yards. He also returned two punts for touchdowns.



In addition to his football accomplishments, Broadnax led Benedictine on the basketball court, averaging 16.6 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds per game. He also played basketball and ran track over the course of his career.









Trent Broadnax (top left), Veronica Sierzant (center, top right) and Gavin Stewart (bottom) were all recognized for their athletic achievements Tuesday afternoon.

Benedictine also invited the 2020 award winner – Cadet graduate and Georgia Tech football walk-on Gavin Stewart – back to campus to give him a proper awards ceremony. Stewart did not get to celebrate with his teammates because of the pandemic.



“Me and Gavin, we’ve grown up together since we were kids,” Broadnax said. “That’s like one of my best friends, so to see him win the award last year, I was very happy for him. For me to win it this year, I know he’s happy for me and for us to have the ceremony together is kind of special.”



“At first, I was a little hesitant,” Stewart said about coming back. “I was like, ‘this is Trent’s day. It’s his award and his time.’ Last year, I had my time. But it was definitely good to come experience seeing my teammates over here and everything. It was awesome.”

Veronica Sierzant Trent Broadnax

🤝

Winning awards and trash-talking their siblings pic.twitter.com/KTyxDq1LVy — WSAV BLITZ (@WSAVBlitz) May 18, 2021

Over at Islands, Sierzant officially made history, becoming the first Shark and the first sophomore to win the award in its 29-year history.



Sierzant is also just the seventh public school athlete to win the award, which she says is a point of pride and something from which she hopes others take inspiration.



“They can reach whatever they want to,” Sierzant said of her fellow public school girls athletes. “They can win region player of the year for basketball, they can go to the playoffs for basketball, soccer and volleyball. They can state qualify for track. They can do anything if they work at it.”



Sierzant plays four sports at Islands and says that her goal is to get a Division I volleyball scholarship.

She led the Sharks basketball team in both points and rebounds per game this year, averaging 15.4 of the former and 12.8 of the latter. On the volleyball court, Sierzant had 196 kills and 221 digs, per the Savannah Morning News.