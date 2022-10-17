SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Senate Debate preempted the usual Game of the Week programming last Friday, but now it’s time to get back to football.



The Benedictine Cadets (5-2) will make their second appearance on Game of the Week this season against the Wayne County Yellow Jackets (6-1). WSAV-CW will air the game at 7:30 p.m. with sports director Andrew Goldstein on play-by-play and reporter Chase Justice providing color commentary.



Both teams are 2-0 in region with three games left to play. Benedictine has won a region title in seven of the last nine years, while Wayne County is looking for its first since 2018.



After starting the season 2-2, the Benedictine Cadets have reeled off three straight victories. They dominated Southeast Bulloch, 52-7, in their last game.



Wayne County outlasted New Hampstead, 31-24, last Friday in a contest that went to overtime. It’s the third time this season that the Yellowjackets won a game after going into the fourth quarter either tied or trailing.