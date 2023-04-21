SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – High stakes Friday evening as Benedictine and Savannah Country Day both put their undefeated conference records (4-0) on the line when they played for the top spot in the region on Saunders Field.

Toward the end of the first period, Country Day scored two goals and tied the game at 4-4. However, the Hornets would not score in the second period. Meanwhile, Benedictine scored six unanswered goals and took a 10-4 in the 3rd.

After capturing the lead, Benedictine would remain in the driver’s seat as they cruise to a 15-9 win.