Benedictine star Carter Holton selected by Milwaukee Brewers in 19th round

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It appears Carter Holton has decided to attend Vanderbilt for at least the next three years, but that didn’t stop one MLB from taking a chance on him in the draft.

With the 567th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Milwaukee Brewers selected the dominant left-handed pitcher from Benedictine Military School.

This news comes less than 24 hours after Holton, who was projected to go anywhere from the first to third rounds, appeared to announce he would stay committed to Vanderbilt.

Holton reportedly had interest from several teams in the fifth round, but turned down offers their offers because they were lower than he deemed his value to be.

Carter Holton (@carterholton19) got calls from 3 teams in the 5th round today.



The #Angels at pick 110; #Brewers at 116 and #Cubs at 123.



In favor of the full-ride to Vandy, he turned down two $850K offers & a $900K offer. Holton & his rep(s) were expecting/asking for $1M. — Travis Jaudon (@JaudonSports) July 12, 2021

According to an explanation on MLB.com, teams have until August 15th to officially sign a player they selected in that year’s draft. WSAV will keep you updated on Holton’s status on-air and online.