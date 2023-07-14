SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek is running up the recruiting ranking.

According to recruiting website ON3, Kromenhoek is now ranked number three for the best quarterbacks in the nation and is also listed as the number three player in the state of Georgia.

The four-star recruit moved up 18 spots on the rankings, which means Kromenhoek is close to earning a fifth star.

The Florida State commit saw his stock rise after finishing fourth overall at the Elite 11 Quarterback Prospect Camp, which took place earlier this month.

When asked about what it would mean to him to get a fifth star, Kromenhoek responded with: “Maybe down the road I can get that extra star. It’s not a super big deal for me. I’m still one of the top players which is fine by me. I don’t really pay attention to the whole stars and everything.

“I feel like once you get into that college campus nobody really cares about your stars. You have to work your way up from the bottom. That’s kind of my mindset going into it. I try not to pay it as much as attention to it as possible. But every now and then you hear that, ‘You’re only a four-star, you’re not a five-star.”

As for Calvary Day’s Jake Merklinger, he is ranked as the 15th-best quarterback in the nation and the 25th player in the state of Georgia.