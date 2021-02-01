Benedictine QB Geriner commits to Auburn

TAMPA (WFLA) - The Big Game Bound show moved to Tampa, Florida, this week, home to the Buccaneers and this year's NFC Champions who are taking on the AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs.

The spotlight for this game will be on the quarterbacks: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. It's being called a matchup for the ages - old vs young. Brady could become the first quarterback to win for two teams after turning 40, while Mahomes could be the first to collect two back-to-back titles by the age of 25.