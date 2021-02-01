Benedictine QB Geriner commits to Auburn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Benedictine junior quarterback Holden Geriner has committed to Auburn University, per a post on his Twitter account.
Geriner is rated as a three-star prospect on 247Sports. He had offers from a bevy of high-Division I schools, including LSU, Arkansas, Cincinnati and East Carolina.
Geriner lit up the Coastal Empire during his junior year, throwing for 25 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He threw for 2,770 yards and completed 67.8 percent of his passes.
Benedictine reached the fourth round of the playoffs this year, losing in the state semifinals to Jefferson in a 42-35 shootout.