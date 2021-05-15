Benedictine, Metter advance to GHSA baseball state championships

(WSAV) – Typically, all Benedictine pitcher Carter Holton needs is a one-run lead and he’ll take care of the rest on the mound. This time, his Cadet teammates delivered nine runs of support and Holton pitched a 14-strikeout gem in a 9-0 win over North Oconee in Game 2 of the GHSA 4A Final Four Saturday afternoon, punching Benedictine’s ticket to the state championship.

Meanwhile, in the 1A-Public playoffs, the Metter Tigers swept Charlton County 7-5, 9-1 to earn a spot in Friday’s state championship series.

In total, four area teams tried to keep their seasons alive in the GHSA Final Four. Check out all the scores and scenarios below!

GHSA FINAL FOUR

Best of three series

5A: Ware County splits with Starr’s Mill (6-5 Ware County, 13-2 Starr’s Mill). Game 3 is set for Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

4A: Benedictine sweeps North Oconee 6-5, 9-0. (Benedictine to play Marist in the state championship starting Thursday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

3A: Appling County swept by Franklin County 2-1, 1-0. The Pirates’ season ends in the Final Four.

1A-Public: Metter sweeps Charlton County 7-5, 9-1 (Metter to play in the state championship starting Friday at Grayson Stadium in Savannah. Opponent is TBD.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you a full recap of Saturday’s playoff baseball slate in the video above!