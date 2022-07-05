SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Last year, Benedictine graduate Carter Holton was just a few months finished with his senior year of high school, preparing to go off and pitch at Vanderbilt.



One year later, Holton has a chance to represent his country.



The U.S.A Baseball Collegiate National Team named Holton as one of 26 players on the squad that will compete at Honkbalweek Haarlem, a prestigious international tournament in the Netherlands.



That tournament starts on Friday, July 8 and goes through Friday, July 15.



Holton will be joined on the roster by teammate Enrique Bradfield Jr. and his pitching coach at Vanderbilt, Scott Brown.



Team USA’s first game is on Saturday at 8 a.m. ET against Japan. They also have games scheduled against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao as part of the group play round.



Holton graduated Benedictine in 2021 as one of the most decorated Cadet baseball players ever, earning Player of the Year honors in Georgia from Prep Baseball Report. His lifetime ERA of 0.59 was the lowest in Georgia history among pitchers that met the minimum number of appearances to qualify.



The Milwaukee Brewers selected Holton in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, but he turned them down as well as several other teams in much higher rounds to go to Vanderbilt. He finished his freshman year at Vanderbilt with an 8-4 record and an ERA of 3.14, en route to a spot on the SEC All-Freshman team.