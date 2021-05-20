Benedictine falls to Marist in 4A state baseball title series

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Benedictine Cadets fell to the Marist War Eagles in consecutive games, 5-0 and 2-1, to finish as the state baseball runners-up in class 4A.

GAME 1



Benedictine put senior Trent Markiton on the mound in Game 1 at Coolray Field.



Marist tagged Markiton for three runs in the first inning: two of them coming on a home run from Georgia Tech commit Tyler Hare and one on a single from Andrew Williams.



Markiton settled down after that and did not allow any more runs until the fifth inning, when a Champ Davis RBI double and a Thomas Rollauer RBI single pushed the lead to 5-0.



Benedictine had several promising starts to innings fizzle; most notably in the fourth, when the Cadets had runners on first and second with no outs. Parker McCoy hit a sharp line drive to short that Rollauer snagged, after which he tagged second for a double play.

The Marist defense coming up with play after play. Men on 1st & 2nd, no outs, ‘21 SS Thomas Rollauer (@Marist_Baseball; #SanDiego) snags the LD and gets the runner at 2nd for an unassisted DP.



Marist – 3

Benedictine – 0

T5@PBRGeorgia #GHSAPlayoffs @OfficialGHSA pic.twitter.com/WDsiodKJP9 — Phil Kerber (@PhilKerberPBR) May 20, 2021

Benedictine would muster just four hits against Marist pitcher Preston Larmore. The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak that dated back to April 6.

GAME 2

With their backs against the wall, the Cadets turned to ace Carter Holton to deliver in the final start of his high school career.



Although Holton gave up his first run of the playoffs in the third inning, he pitched another masterful game, lasting six-and-two-thirds innings and striking out 12 batters.



Benedictine scored its only run in the top of the first inning off a wild pitch from Ryan McTighe, who limited the Cadets to two hits on the day.



The lone blemish on Holton’s record came courtesy of Tyler Hare, who smacked an RBI single to tie the game.



Things would remain tied until the seventh inning, when Holton had to exit the game due to pitch count restrictions with Marist runners on first and third. After a walk to load the bases, Grey Taylor lofted a bloop hit to shallow left-center to deliver a state championship for the War Eagles by a final of 2-1.

MARIST WALKS IT OFF!!



‘21 C Grey Taylor (@Marist_Baseball; @PBR_Uncommitted) delivers with 2 outs and the bases load in the B7.



War Eagles defeat @BCbaseball1902 2-1 in Game 2 and sweep the @OfficialGHSA 4A State Championship.@PBRGeorgia #GHSAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/DizOmX496o — Phil Kerber (@PhilKerberPBR) May 21, 2021

Benedictine finishes the season at 33-6-1 overall. The Cadets will graduate 12 seniors from their roster.

