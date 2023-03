MACON, Ga. (WSAV) – Benedictine’s great season comes to an end in the GHSA Class 4A Final Four, after losing to Fayette County 73-67.

“The only characteristics that I think we have been consistently demonstrating is a lot of fight and an attitude of never giving up,” Dr. Frank Williams, Benedictine’s head boys basketball coach, said. “That’s what was demonstrated in the last few minutes of the ball game. We make a key lay up, maybe it’s a different ball game.”