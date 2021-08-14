Benedictine community says farewell to baseball star Carter Holton at college sendoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Carter Holton made one last appearance in front of his fans before going to Nashville.



The now-former Benedictine pitcher signed autographs and posed for pictures with kids at Coach’s Corner in Savannah. He leaves to go to Vanderbilt University next week, where he chose to play after turning down an offer from the Milwaukee Brewers in this year’s MLB Draft.



It’s not hard to list off Holton’s accomplishments, from his numerous Player of the Year selections to his career ERA of 0.59, the lowest in state history.



However, Holton is more than just numbers on a resume, and he credits Benedictine for shaping him as a man instead of just as a baseball player.



“I think it honestly prepared me for the next step of life which is college,” Holton said of BC. “I think I’ll be able to go to college and be able to flow right into college because I was so well trained at Benedictine. It means a lot because I kind of live my life outside of baseball with these people. This is my core of people that I get to spend my life with.”



Benedictine baseball made it to the 4A state baseball finals in 2020 before narrowly falling to Marist.