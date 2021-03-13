Benedictine, Christian Prep baseball teams pick up wins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Benedictine Cadets entered their St. Patrick’s Day game against Liberty County on fire, reeling off 10 consecutive wins to open the season.
Benedictine didn’t run into any trouble extending the streak to 11, handling Liberty County, 17-2, in a home rout.
The Cadets have outscored opponents by a margin of 92-18 this season.
Christian Prep and Calvary Day played a doubleheader on Saturday that started a little more than 12 hours after a marathon, ten-inning game on Friday, which Calvary won 5-4.
The Raiders quickly shook off that loss, taking both games from Calvary by final scores of 7-2 and 7-3, respectively.