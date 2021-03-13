Benedictine, Christian Prep baseball teams pick up wins

SAVANNAH, G.A. (WSAV) - Only 17 colleges in the entire country give out scholarships for bass fishing, which means there aren't many athletes that can earn money doing it.

Benedictine's John Ortman became one of the elite few on Friday, signing a National Letter of Intent to fish for Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank god for leading me here to this path," Ortman said. "Without him, I couldn't have done any of this. Second of all, I would like to thank my mom, my dad and coach for helping me to get to this point because without them, I don't think I'd be fishing right now."

Ortman has been a lifelong angler, even starting Benedictine's bass fishing team. He also played baseball as a kid, but decided to give that up to focus on fishing full time.

"I talked to the baseball coach and said 'I got to keep doing this and this is what I love,'" Ortman said. "I have to put more time into it and get better and learn a lot more. To be able to be here for this day is unbelievable. If you would have told me four years ago, I probably would have slapped you in the face."