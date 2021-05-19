Benedictine baseball gets send-off from fans before state title series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Benedictine baseball team is no stranger to the massive stage of a state championship game. The Cadets last won a title in 2018 and are going for another one this weekend in Lawrenceville, Ga. against Marist.

That doesn’t make the moment they boarded the bus for the final road trip of the season any less important. The Cadets’ bus rolled away from the parking lot with cannon blasts in the background and dozens of fans decked out in Benedictine baseball gear cheering them on with home-made signs.

“We are a family and those boys know we are here for them one hundred percent,” Katie Leonard, a parent of a Benedictine baseball player, said. “We are proud of our team, it’s not just our individual sons, it’s our entire team that we are proud of.”

Much like the seniors on this Benedictine team, many of these parents were there to see the Cadets capture the 2018 GHSA 2A state championship over Berrien.

“[The players] have created a bond; we all have through the years,” Alison Glover, another Benedictine baseball parent, explained. “It’s really special and makes it even that much better.”

The Cadets are set to face Marist in Game 1 of the GHSA 4A state championship Thursday afternoon at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. with Game 2 following shortly after. If necessary, Game 3 will be played Friday at 12 p.m.

WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein will bring you more from the Cadets’ special send-off tonight on WSAV at 11.