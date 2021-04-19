Benedictine announces new broadcast partnership with ESPN Savannah, marquee football series

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “It’s the home of the Braves, the Falcons, the Georgia Bulldogs and Benedictine.”



That’s how Cadet head football coach Danny Britt described the school’s new partnership with ESPN Savannah, which will broadcast all Benedictine football games along with select baseball and basketball games starting in 2021-’22, with the option to air other Cadet sports as well.



Benedictine is now the official high school partner of ESPN Savannah.

I asked Danny Britt of @BC_Football1902 what the partnership with ESPN Savannah will mean to @TheBC400.



"It's going to take things to another level," he answered. pic.twitter.com/NWaAbw8esB — Andrew Goldstein (@AndyGold24) April 19, 2021

“I think it says a lot about our brand at BC and what we’ve been doing,” Britt said. “ESPN has recognized that.”



Britt hopes that the deal will bring Cadet athletes greater recruiting exposure for college; a hope shared by junior quarterback Holden Geriner, an Auburn commit for the class of 2022.



“Obviously we’ve been working super hard, so to get this partnership is incredible,” Geriner said. “I think it’s going to help everybody out, recruiting-wise, everybody’s going to be able to get seen.”



Benedictine also announced a home-and-home football series against Christopher Columbus High School in Miami. The Cadets will host Columbus in Savannah in the fall of 2021 and then travel to Miami for the return game in 2022.



Columbus is the largest private high school in Florida and has won the Class 8A state title twice in a row.



“We kind of connected and honestly, there were questions like are we at that level?,” Britt said. “Talking to people across the country, we are knocking on that door. That is what we need to do, that’s the only way you can do it is to experience that and play that type of team.”