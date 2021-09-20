Benedictine and Ware County meet for second straight year in WSAV Game of the Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The Results of therapy are what matters most when it comes to treating autism. A new set of standards for treatment is hoping to give caregivers better insight on what therapy works best for individual needs.

The newly launched Autism Spectrum Disorder Standard Set (ASDSS) aims to determine how environmental factors play a role in the disorder. From there, clinicians can identify, what type of therapy benefits that individual.