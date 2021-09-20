Benedictine and Ware County meet for second straight year in WSAV Game of the Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s Round Two for a pair of Georgia’s most exciting high school football teams as the Benedictine Cadets and Ware County Gators meet in Memorial Stadium on WSAV’s Game of the Week!
Last year’s Game of the Week between Benedictine and Ware County provided one of the most impressive single-game performances ever aired on News 3. Gator quarterback Thomas Castellanos accounted for five total touchdowns in his team’s 43-21 romp over the Cadets in Waycross.
This season’s game also figures to be a showdown of heavyweights: Benedictine is ranked No. 4 in Class 4A by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Ware County is ranked No. 2 in Class 5A. The Gators enter Friday’s contest 4-0, while Benedictine comes in 2-2 after handily winning its last two contents against North Oconee and Wayne County, respectively.
WSAV sports director Andrew Goldstein will be on the call along with Travis Jaudon of PrepSportsReport. Catch all the action on the CW starting at 7:30 p.m.!
